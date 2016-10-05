Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 8:39:00 PM - 0 Comments
|5th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum
2016 in Sri Lanka
“Adapting and Living below 2°C: Bridging the Gaps in Policy & Practice”
The Fifth Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum will be held in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo from the 17th to 19th October. The 5th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum will bring together policymakers, scientists, donors, youth, and representatives from over 50 countries.
The Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment of the Government of Sri Lanka will be hosting this year’s Forum at the historic Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo, Sri Lanka
