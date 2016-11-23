Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 10:42:00 PM - 0 Comments
|USAID Launches Partnership with Parliament of Sri Lanka to
strengthen accountability and democratic governance
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a Rs. 1.92 billion (USD$13 million) partnership with the Parliament of Sri Lanka to strengthen accountability and democratic governance in Sri Lanka.
“This project broadens our support to the independent commissions, Ministries, and provincial and local levels of government,” said USAID Mission Director Andrew Sisson at the launch ceremony. “As always, we will support equal participation by men and women, as well as underrepresented groups in politics and leadership.”
This three-year Strengthening Democratic Governance and Accountability Project (SDGAP) aims to improve strategic planning and communication within government and Parliament, enhance public outreach, develop more effective policy reform and implementation processes, and increase political participation of women and underrepresented groups in Parliament and at local levels.
