Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 6:49:00 PM
|Asela Gunaratne 84 caps stunning series win for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20ISri Lanka beat Australia by two wickets. All-rounder Asela Gunaratne smashed a boundary off the last ball to secure a thrilling two-wicket victory for Sri Lanka against Australia in the second Twenty20 Internationals.
"Asela's was an amazing innings, We lost too many wickets early but Asela finished the game for us. Winning in Australia is a huge achievement. This is Asela's first tour to Australia and we are happy." Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga said.
Australia will host the third and final T20 match at Adelaide on February 22.
