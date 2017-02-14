Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 8:05:00 PM - 0 Comments
|No changes in visa policy - US embassy
The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said, “US visa policy in regards to Sri Lanka has NOT changed. Rumors to the contrary are false.” Several media outlets circulated reports containing new regulations for Sri Lankan visa applicants following the Executive order issued by US President Donald Trump restricting travel for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.
accordingly, The Embassy of the United States of America in Sri Lanka rejected all media reports pertaining to the matter.
