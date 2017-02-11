Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 2:41:00 PM - 0 Comments
|President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a committee of experts
on SAITM issue
SAITM issueSri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena says that he will appoint a committee of experts to consult all parties and advise the government with regard to the private medical college (SAITM) in Malabe.The President said that the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and Sri Lanka Dental Association (SLDA) have submitted their respective proposals on the SAITM issue “GMOA and SLDA submitted their proposals on SAITM issue.
Meanwhile, Deans of all 8 Medical Faculties have presented a series of proposals to the Government including solutions to the crisis surrounding the Malabe Private Medical College. Accordingly, the proposals include the temporary suspension of new enrollments, offering registration upon proper training and few others.
