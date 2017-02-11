Latest News

President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a committee of experts on SAITM issue

Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena says that he will appoint a committee of experts to consult all parties and advise the government with regard to the private medical college (SAITM) in Malabe.The President said that the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and Sri Lanka Dental Association (SLDA) have submitted their respective proposals on the SAITM issue “GMOA and SLDA submitted their proposals on SAITM issue.

 Meanwhile, Deans of all 8 Medical Faculties have presented a series of proposals to the Government including solutions to the crisis surrounding the Malabe Private Medical College. Accordingly, the proposals include the temporary suspension of new enrollments, offering registration upon proper training and few others.

South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine Ltd. or SAITM has been established under Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 and recognised with the authority to award Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree as of 30 August 2011 by the University Grants Commission. 6 The first batch of MBBS graduates from SAITM is expected to be announced in 2016. However, the Sri Lanka Medical Council had informed the Minster for Health by a letter dated 25 September 2015 that “The degree awarded by SAITM should not be recognised for the purpose of registration under the Medical Ordinance”. This decision is based on an inspection of the Malabe premises by SLMC earlier this year.
