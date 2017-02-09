Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 10:58:00 AM - 0 Comments
|Sri Lanka takes part in Moscow ProdExpo International Exhibition
The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Russia organized three colorful stands with the support of the Sri Lanka Tea Board and Sri Lanka Export Development Board. The exhibition is known to be a great and efficient platform to establish direct business connections between Russian and Sri Lankan companies and to improve bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries in general.
