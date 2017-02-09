Latest News

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Sri Lanka takes part in Moscow ProdExpo International Exhibition

Sri Lanka will participate 24th ProdExpo International Exhibition, which will be held in Moscow on February 10, 2017. It is the largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe focused on food, beverages, and raw materials. 

 The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Russia organized three colorful stands with the support of the Sri Lanka Tea Board and Sri Lanka Export Development Board. The exhibition is known to be a great and efficient platform to establish direct business connections between Russian and Sri Lankan companies and to improve bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries in general.


