99X Technology retains Category Title at 4th Governor’s Challenge Cup Quiz

Wins in Imports/Exports Category, emerges in third place overall
Battling it out against some of the best corporate masterminds, the 99X Technology Quiz Team emerged category winners in the Imports/Exports segment at the 4th Governor’s Challenge Cup Quiz for Global Commerce Excellence, while placing in third overall, losing by a mere one point to Seylan Bank and Dialog Axiata who came in first and second respectively.
Jointly hosted by the Shippers’ Academy of Colombo and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the quiz is conducted by Sri Lankan Chapter of the International Quizzing Association and tests participants’ knowledge in a number of areas, with emphasis on global commerce (business, trade, shipping, aviation, logistics, finance, related history and media). The event, a highlight on the Shippers’ Academy of Colombo’s annual calendar, attracted over 30 teams from various mercantile sectors.
The team from 99X Technology successfully defended the title that they had won from the previous competition held in 2014 and narrowly missed the overall title. This year, the company was represented by Associate Technical Lead Shirantha De Alwis, who also captained the team, Associate Technical Lead Rangitha Kuruppu, Technical Lead Sabry Moulana, Senior Technical Lead Sudath Thenuwara and CEO Apprentice Raveen Ubeysekera.
The 99X Technology Quiz Team is one that was initiated by a group of keen employees a couple of years back and since its inception, has made its mark on the mercantile quiz scene, and the team continues to take part in a number of events annually. In 2016, this included the YPF Quiz Master 2016 where they placed 6th overall, the Glitz Biz Quiz 2016 at which they emerged IT/Software category winners and were 5th overall and the CMI Quiz Challenge 2016 where they once again became IT/BPO category winners and came in 5th place overall.
99X Technology is an award-winning software product engineering company that specialises in delivering high-end software product development services to independent software vendors (ISVs) worldwide, with a primary focus within the European region. Headquartered in Sri Lanka, the company also has offices in Oslo, Norway and has an outstanding track record in building and delivering over 150 high quality commercial products. It has been named one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2015 and has been ranked among the top 25 best companies to work for in Sri Lanka by Great Place To Work Institute for four consecutive years.
