Dive into the wanderlust within with ‘Wanderess’, amanté’s SS17 collection

|Sarani, Sharon and Nish – Guests at the launch captured
employing the campaign’s theme of projection photography
Leading intimate apparel label amanté invites every woman to tap into the wanderer within, as it brings its Spring/Summer 2017 collection to the shelves. ‘Wanderess’ was launched at Arq Style House on Friday, 10 March. Guests holding a quirky postcard invitation mingled with the amanté team at the launch as they immersed themselves in the Wanderess collection.
Drawing inspiration from a love of travel and discovery, especially among young women, the SS17 collection borrows from nature in colour, texture and print. Wanderess is trend-right, following hot on the heels of catwalk collections by Dior and D&G to create lingerie that plays with unusual laces, crochet patterns and linear layers. As a base, the collection uses matte and shine jacquard material and print elements based on dreamy and exotic florals.
The colour palette is inspired by landscapes across the continents. The glimpse of orange just before the sun sinks into the ocean, the soft blues of the early morning sky--and lends excitement to them with vivid colours such as Virtual Pink, Sunkist Coral and Red Dahlia.
amanté is the first Sri Lankan brand to design silhouettes for the South Asian woman with a distinctively runway edge. “Each of these products are inspired by the love of travel, which resonates strongly with the spirited woman we cater our products to,” shared Sasanka Bandara, General Manager-amanté Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. “Travel and lingerie might seem like an unusual combination, but in reality every woman will add lingerie to her wardrobe when she makes a trip. And who doesn’t want to be reminded of their holidays during more mundane days? With this in mind, the collection was designed to bring excellent support, comfort and style as always, but with a wanderlust inspired twist.”
To evoke its core theme, the Wanderess collection employs five styles: Lacy Twirl, a padded and wired bra with a layered linear pattern reminiscent of shifting desert sands; Floral Touch, a full cover moulded wireless bra with a smooth and continuous front; Chic Crochet, a demi cup with convenient front closure and a crochet lace racerback placement for tank tops and tees to beat the heat; Tropical Crochet, a plunge style with a lower centre-front for lower necklines and a tropical print to evoke island adventures; and Spring Breeze, a non-wired silhouette in dreamy monochrome floral with a pop of colour.
At the launch, guests enjoyed an immersive fashion experience. The campaign images employed projection photography which was replicated at the event, projecting scenic locations on to a backdrop for guest photographs. This was followed by a short runway event for the Wanderess Collection and amanté’s latest swimwear, debuting just ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
The collection will be available at the flagship amanté store at the Racecourse mall in Colombo 07 and Kandy City Centre, where experienced fit consultants can guide customers to make the choice that fits best. The brand is also available at leading modern trade retail outlets island-wide. It is also available on the amanté e-commerce site global.amantelingerie.com for global shipping and delivery.
