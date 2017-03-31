‘Fuze’ by Rum Punch: launch of first online custom swimwear design portal

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:22:00 PM - 0 Comments
Rum Punch, the chic Sri Lankan resort wear brand inspired by vibrant tropical hues and island lifestyle unveiled a game-changing online swimwear portal as a solution for design customization. Branded ‘Fuze’ by Rum Punch, the virtual mix of this own-label range offers a multi-platform experience that resonates with the discerning fun-spirited young women of today.
In keeping with the brand’s bold, bright and beautiful shades of summer-ready vibes, ‘Fuze’ offers a whopping 50,000 variations across 15 key designs of lush swimwear, making www.fuze.rumpunchresortwear.com the hub of the thriving fashion-infused community. ‘Fuze’ by Rum Punch showcases a variety of silhouettes in classic one piece suits, swim shorts and pants, rash guards, as well as sporty and sexy two piece suits ranging in size from XS to XL. The trendy customer is also given the chance to ‘mix and match’ the swim tops and bottoms, not just in style but in varying sizes for each, venerating the beauty in diversity of the female form.
The virtual swimwear hub also facilitates the online purchaser to match the panels of the swimsuit with prints and colours to suit her tastes in style. The state of the art secure payment gateway will then enable her to purchase the customized final combination which would be dispatched to any destination around the globe within two weeks whilst islandwide delivery within Sri Lanka is available free of charge.
Through a uniquely Sri Lankan collaboration between MAS Linea Aqua, the world class swimwear manufacturer and Affno, the leading-edge IT and online solutions developer, Rum Punch takes center stage as the front end design brand with a universal range of colours and styles that can be customized to suit customer preferences.
‘Fuze’ is an intuitive and user-friendly portal for creating custom designed swimwear in three easy steps - select style, mix colours and fuze (order) your design as demonstrated on Rum Punch’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZtilBDsSE0&feature=youtu.be.
The ‘Fuze’ by Rum Punch launch was held on Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at the Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Colombo 07 together with event partners Anantaya Resorts & Spas, Arq Style House, Affno, Jaguar, Land Rover, MAS – Linea Aqua, Wine World and Olu. A fashion show at the launch showcased a range of custom designed looks from the groundbreaking Fuze collection.
Speaking at the launch event, Rum Punch Co-Founder and Chief Designer Rukshika Fernando Seneviratne said “We are honoured to be at the forefront of revolutionizing swim and beach wear both locally and internationally. Fuze by Rum Punch is one of the few online portals in the world and the first in this region which offers such a diverse range of custom-designed swimwear. Customer preferences are becoming more sophisticated and personalization is a key requirement. With this collection, the chances of someone at the beach wearing the same swimsuit as you are literally 1 in 50,000!”
“Tourism-rich and fashion-accelerated Sri Lanka foresees an enthusiastic demand for personalised swimwear designed to inspire successful and fun-loving women and ‘Fuze’ caters to this need,” she added.
The unique online solution can also be utilised as a b2b solution by retailers or resorts who wish to offer their customers a limited edition collection of swimwear or by water sports teams looking for a unique look for their team kits.
