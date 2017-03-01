Nara Thai Launches Delicious Vegetarian Menu

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:22:00 PM - 0 Comments
Voted as one of Thailand’s best restaurants since 2007, Nara Thai launches an all new Vegetarian menu to customers. Offering everything delightfully vegetarian on the menu from starters to main courses, the new dishes bring out exquisite flavours to all guests.
Commenting on the launch of the menu, Shafraz Anees, Managing Director, Nara Thai Sri Lanka stated: “The launch of our vegetarian menu caters to all our guests and their preferences. We have tailored a special menu with each dish derived from an authentic recipe. Our team looks forward to sharing the real authentic taste of Thai cuisine with all our guests and look forward to serving them.” Evoking a sense of culture as well as comfort, Nara combines the highest quality ingredients and age old recipes to provide a truly authentic Thai experience.
Favourite appetizers on the new menu include crunchy Poa Pia Nara (Vegetable Spring Rolls), to Tord Man (Thai Vegetable Cakes) and Taohoo Tord, Purk Tord (Mushroom in Tamarind Sauce). A famous Thai salad, Som Tum (Papaya salad) is a must try for those who like the kick of spices. Also available are a delectable tofu and glass noodle salads to choose from. From delicious vegetable dishes with tantalizing tastes including Phad Kraprao (Stir Fried Mushroom With Chilli & Hot Basil) to a Thai favourite, Keng Phaneang/Keaw Whan (Vegetable Red/Green Curry) the options don’t end here. Guests can also choose from a variety of noodle and rice dishes including Phad Thai (Phad Thai Noodles Seasonal Vegetables) and Kao Phad Sapparod (Pineapple Fried Rice). At Nara Thai Sri Lanka, guests can taste the best of Thai upscale home cooking in the midst of a sleek and contemporary setting at No. 03, Deal Place, Colombo 03.
