Refreshingly Delicious: new additions to The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Original Ice Blended range

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 8:10:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Coffee Bean Ice Bended Drinks
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf has introduced five interesting new additions to its Original Ice Blended drinks range, which now includes sugar free options. These delicious, refreshingly icy drinks are a staple favourite worldwide and the new introductions are certain to enrich The Coffee Bean experience, with exciting flavours and toppings to choose from.
The iconic Ice Blended range was concocted in summer 1987, long before the advent of the frappucino, when an employee brought a blender to Coffee Bean’s Westwood store in the US and mixed together ice, coffee extract and chocolate powder. All it took was a sip for the classic Ice Blended to become an instant hit. Coffee Bean patrons in 30 countries have added it to their staple warm weather diet since.
In Sri Lanka too, the Original Ice Blended range is a favourite among customers. The 11 flavours are diverse, delicious and refreshingly chilled. ‘Mocha’ is a mix of coffee extract, the chain’s Special Dutch chocolate powder and milk, blended with ice and topped with whipped cream. ‘Vanilla’ infuses French Deluxe vanilla powder to smoky, delicious coffee extract with milk and ice, and comes topped with whipped cream. For taste buds seeking something toffee sweet, ‘Caramel’ is made with coffee extract, French Deluxe vanilla powder, caramel sauce, milk and ice topped with whipped cream and more caramel sauce.
‘White Chocolate’ builds on a base of White Chocolate Dream powder and coffee extract, adding milk and ice and topping with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. ‘Dark Chocolate’ develops on special dark chocolate powder and coffee extract, adding milk and ice and topping it with whipped cream. ‘Hazelnut’ brings a nutty twist to the Ice Blended range, with coffee extract, hazelnut powder and milk blended with ice and topped with whipped cream. ‘Black Forest’ is the sinfully dark cousin to the other drinks in the range, with a concoction of coffee extract, Special Dutch chocolate powder, milk, chocolate covered espresso beans, maraschino cherries and ice topped with whipped cream.
Non-coffee drinkers can choose from several options in the enhanced range. ‘Pure Chocolate’ is non-fat milk blended with Special Dutch chocolate powder and ice topped with ice cream while ‘Pure Vanilla’ is non-fat milk blended with French Deluxe vanilla powder and ice topped with whipped cream. ‘Matcha Green Tea’ blends non-fat milk with matcha powder and ice topped with whipped cream. French Deluxe vanilla powder meets delicious Chai Extract for the ‘Chai Ice Blended drink’, an icy drink topped with whipped cream. All drinks come in latte and no-sugar versions.
“Our guests will enjoy being able to choose a different drink from their favourite Ice Blended range each day,” shared Roman Scott – Chairman of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, a subsidiary of the Calamander Group. “The Original Ice Blended range has always been a bestseller at our coffee shops, especially during this time of the year. We’re based in several locations in Colombo so do wander in, order your Ice Blended and settle down with a friend or work.”
About Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf:
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is an American coffee chain founded in 1963 headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The chain operates over 1000 self-owned and franchised stores in the US and 29 other countries. In Sri Lanka, The Coffee Bean has locations on Maitland Crescent, Liberty Plaza, Orion City, Galle Road (Landmark Building), Negombo and the Bandaranaike International Airport.
