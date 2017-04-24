Gestetner customers win Grand Prizes at final Pick 2 Win Draw

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:26:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Gestetner Pick 2 Win grand prize winner S. A. S Pushpakumara
from Marapala Vidyalaya, Veyangoda receives an all-expenses paid
overseas trip presented by Chandima Perera, Managing Director at
Gestetner of Ceylon PLC
Total document solutions provider, Gestetner of Ceylon PLC, says that the competition was a fun way to express their appreciation to clients who have patronized the company’s RICOH products and services over its 70+ year lifetime. As one of Sri Lanka’s top three players in the industry, Gestetner has been servicing a wide and varied client portfolio since it was listed as a public quoted company in 1964. Since then, Sri Lanka’s top conglomerates have trusted Gestetner with their documents management solutions needs, with the company recording positive year on year growth consecutively over the last few years.
Gestetner received many entries for the final draw, and picked the grand winners at a ceremony attended by top management and Provincial Revenue Department officials. The Management of Gestetener PLC congratulated the winners, saying “The continued patronage of our clients has been a hallmark of the robust growth we have experienced over the last few years in particular. As times change, Gestetner stays one step ahead to ensure that our total document solutions are catering to every need in the market, be it for a small business or a large listed conglomerate.” Gestetner also plans to introduce a monthly draw.
Gestetner introduced a hologram sticker last year, advising customers to use this to test if they are purchasing genuine RICOH consumables, ink and masters. Customers can scratch the sticker and text the code to a given number in order to receive a verification of authenticity. “Using genuine toner and other complementary original products helps you get the best out of your equipment and the hologram sticker is a quick, easy and very efficient way for customers to verify their purchase.” Gestetner of Ceylon advises customers to contact any dealer from the wide Gestetner network around the island, adding that the company’s Vauxhall Street sales counter is open five and a half days of the week to service customer needs.
Gestetner of Ceylon PLC’s rapidly growing portfolio includes the world’s leading office automation brands such as RICOH and many other world renowned brands in addition to services provided by Nashua Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. (Gestetner Offset) and Gestetner Printing Services (Pvt) Ltd. (Gestetner Outsource), under parent company Gestetner of Ceylon PLC.
