Maheesha Ratnayaka Appointed Hotel Manager of OZO Colombo

Maheesha Ratnayaka
ONYX Hospitality Group appoints Maheesha Ratnayake as the Hotel Manager at OZO Colombo. Maheesha brings to OZO Colombo more than 16 years of hospitality experience in the USA, Caribbean and Middle East. One of his key objectives will be to continue to grow the hotel’s position within the local, regional and international markets.
Ratnayaka has worked for some of the world’s finest hotel and restaurant brands. He has held the positions of Director of Food and Beverages at Nobu Hospitality in Saudi Arabia, and Sandals Montego Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Beaches Ocho Rios Resort & Golf Club in Jamaica. He was also the Group Food and Beverage Mmanager at Al Barari Dubai, where one of his key responsibilities was to take the lead in opening Dubai’s first carbon neutral and ethical product sourcing restaurant, ‘The Farm’. Other past employers include the Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, where he co-led the opening of food and beverage venues for a number of celebrity restaurateurs, including Garry Rhodes, Mark Fuller and Richard Sandoval.
"Maheesha brings a wealth of experience to his new role and is a true champion of the values and commitment to service excellence that define the ONYX Hospitality Group," said Simon Dell, Vice President & Area General Manager at ONYX Hospitality Group. "We are pleased to welcome him back to his home country of Sri Lanka, where his passion for hospitality is only outweighed by his desire to create the perfect guest experience."
Speaking of his new role and return, Maheesha said that he was excited about how the hospitality industry had progressed in Sri Lanka and felt that it was definitely a very positive time for the island. “I’m excited to join a young and vibrant team. I believe that OZO Colombo has the ideal location and is a best-kept secret for a serene retreat with assured personalised services for both the business and the adventure traveller.”
He added: “OZO’s concept is based on simplicity, comfort, accessibility and innovative technology. We are different from the traditional hotel. The focus of any OZO Hotel is to get the important things right, provide guests with a good night’s sleep, offer nutritious breakfasts/lunches/dinners, and great connectivity to the world. We have the added benefit of the charm of our location, with its amazing views of Colombo and the Indian Ocean. Since I have been back, I am amazed at the positive approach taken by my team on a daily basis at OZO Colombo. As a strong believer in working together and empowering my team, I intend on making OZO Colombo the destination of choice not only for the discerning traveller, but also for locals who want to enjoy the beauty of our city with its gourmet food and beverages.”
Maheesha has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration—Concentration in International Business from Towson University in the USA. His unwavering dedication and his strong people skills enable him to continuously make a positive impact on guests and employees alike.
OZO Colombo is managed by the ONYX Hospitality Group and owned by Sino Lanka Hotels Holdings. OZO Colombo was launched in June 2014. Ideally located on Marine Drive, OZO Colombo comprises 158 guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a trendy rooftop bar and lounge by the open-air swimming pool, a fully equipped gymnasium, and meeting venues and function rooms.
