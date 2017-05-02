The Body Shop soothes sensitive skin with new Almond Milk & Honey body care range in stores

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 12:33:00 AM - 0 Comments
|The Body Shop’s 100% vegetarian Almond Milk & Honey range;
formulated without colourants and ideal to soothe sensitive skin
A soothingly timeless pairing of milk and honey gets an upgrade in the brand new body care range from The Body Shop. Treat sensitive skin with the care it deserves, with the inspired combination of almond oil, milk and honey that forms the base of this new range of products.
1-in-3 women believe that they have sensitive skin, and caring for this can be a joyless task. The Body Shop team has formulated a thoughtful range of skincare products to nourish, soothe and restore sensitive skin. With pleasurable textures and a hypoallergenic fragrance, this is for the woman who luxuriates in her skincare routine.
The Almond Milk and Honey range is 100% vegetarian and has been formulated without colourants. It was dermatologically tested on a large group of volunteers and an overwhelming majority of women found the range the ideal balm to soothe sensitive skin, with 95% saying that they would recommend the body lotion to others with sensitive skin. This Soothing and Restoring Body Lotion protects against uncomfortable, tight and itchy skin with silky smooth, fast-absorbing and lightweight moisture that lasts for 48 hours.
In the shower, choose from several options. The real crushed almond shells in the Gently Exfoliating Cream Body Scrub will gently buff away at dead skin cells to leave skin feeling soft and rejuvenated. The Soothing and Caring Cleansing Bar works in harmony with the skin’s natural moisture levels to ease uncomfortable tightness. The Soothing and Caring Shower Cream is a specially formulated soap-free shower gel to protect the skin’s natural moisture barrier and PH levels.
For after-shower indulgences, the Soothing and Restoring Body Butter enriched with natural oils provides 48 hours of intense moisture. For on-the-go care, pop the Calming and Protecting Hand Cream in your handbag.
It’s good for the planet, too. The almond oil used in the formula is sourced from almond nuts grown in the fertile Alicante region in Spain. It is a new addition to the Body Shop’s Enrich, Not Exploit range of Community Trade ethically sourced raw ingredient list, taking the brand a step closer to achieving its goal of doubling the number of ingredients on the list by 2020. The honey is sourced from the Sheka rainforest biosphere reserve via the beekeepers of Beza Mar, a group dedicated to improving the livelihoods and preserving the traditions of Ethiopian beekeeping communities.
The Almond, Milk and Honey body care range is available at The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road and Odel on Alexandra Place.
About The Body Shop:
The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘enrich, not exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable.
