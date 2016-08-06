Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 7:58:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Sri Lanka register historic series win against Australia
The 229-run win came after lunch on day three and was the 10th-shortest Test match ever for balls bowled (1,297) when all 40 wickets have fallen. Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera finished with match figures of 10-99. Australia, chasing 413, started on 25-3 but were all out for 183 as their problems against spinners were exposed.
The teams move to Colombo now for the third and final test from next Saturday.
