Saturday, August 6, 2016

Sri Lanka register historic series win against Australia

Sri Lanka beat Australia by 229 runs in the second match of the three-match Test series at the Galle International Stadium to clinch the series as the hosts also won the first match in Pallekele.

 The 229-run win came after lunch on day three and was the 10th-shortest Test match ever for balls bowled (1,297) when all 40 wickets have fallen. Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera finished with match figures of 10-99. Australia, chasing 413, started on 25-3 but were all out for 183 as their problems against spinners were exposed.

 The teams move to Colombo now for the third and final test from next Saturday. 
