NPP Triumphs in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election, Securing Major Victory

The result of the recently concluded Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election was a big success for the National People’s Party (NPP) which obtained the highest number of votes among the participating parties. Carrying 17,295 votes out of 36,305 valid votes thrown, NPP with a big margin was able to take 15 out of the total of Pradeshiya Sabha positions.





Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) trailed with 7,924 votes, earning them 6 seats, while the People’s Alliance received 2,612 votes, securing 2 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) obtained 3,597 votes, translating into 3 seats.





A total of 36,825 residents cast their ballots, marking a voter turnout of approximately 66.2% from the 55,643 registered voters in the constituency. The results underscore a notable shift in local political dynamics, with NPP’s strong mandate reflecting the public's support and positioning the party for increased influence in regional governance.



