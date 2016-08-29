Nara Thai Launches In Sri Lanka

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 10:28:00 PM - 0 Comments
Nara Thai brings it exquisite flavors to the shores of Sri Lanka
Voted as one of Thailand’s best restaurants since 2007, Nara Thai brings it exquisite flavours to the shores of Sri Lanka. The renowned fine-dining restaurant opened at No. 03, Deal Place, Colombo 03. They will open their doors on August 26, 2016 for lunch and dinner from Monday to Sunday.
Talking at the dispatch, Co-originator of Nara Thai Cuisine Co., Ltd - Yuki Srikarnchana expressed: "We are exceptionally glad to speak to our nation Thailand, by bring the Journey of Thai Taste abroad, It is our pleasure share with people in Colombo the real authentic taste of Thai cuisine.”
The franchisee, Sri Lankan based Everbright Holdings Pvt. Ltd., is renowned for specializing in the food and beverage industry in the country with a bevy of renowned global names under its belt. Nara Thai being its latest venture caters to a refined and mouthwatering Sri Lankan palette. This summer, Sri Lanka will experience the best of Thailand at Nara Thai with tantalizing flavors that are sure to bring you back.
