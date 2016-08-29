Latest News

Monday, August 29, 2016

Nara Thai Launches In Sri Lanka

Nara Thai Launches In Sri Lanka
Nara Thai Launches In Sri Lanka

Nara Thai brings it exquisite flavors to the shores of Sri Lanka


Voted as one of Thailand’s best restaurants since 2007, Nara Thai brings it exquisite flavours to the shores of Sri Lanka. The renowned fine-dining restaurant opened at No. 03, Deal Place, Colombo 03. They will open their doors on August 26, 2016 for lunch and dinner from Monday to Sunday.

Talking at the dispatch, Co-originator of Nara Thai Cuisine Co., Ltd - Yuki Srikarnchana expressed: "We are exceptionally glad to speak to our nation Thailand, by bring the Journey of Thai Taste abroad, It is our pleasure share with people in Colombo the real authentic taste of Thai cuisine.”

Nara Thai brings it exquisite flavors to the shores of Sri Lanka
Nara Thai brings it exquisite flavors to the shores of Sri Lanka
Shafraz Anees, Managing Director Nara Thai Sri Lanka expressed: "We are exceptionally pleased to acquaint Nara with the recognizing nourishment brains of Sri Lanka Our group here intends to serve our visitors with the best administration offering a delectable scope of strong flavors and tastes that will undoubtedly energize their faculties. We look forward to meeting all our guests in the coming months and treating them to an enjoyable and memorable experience with us.”

The franchisee, Sri Lankan based Everbright Holdings Pvt. Ltd., is renowned for specializing in the food and beverage industry in the country with a bevy of renowned global names under its belt. Nara Thai being its latest venture caters to a refined and mouthwatering Sri Lankan palette. This summer, Sri Lanka will experience the best of Thailand at Nara Thai with tantalizing flavors that are sure to bring you back.  


