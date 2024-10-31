Sri Lanka Cricket Team Heads to Hong Kong for Cricket Sixes Tournament

The cricket team of Sri Lanka captained by Lahiru Madushanka left for Hong Kong to participate in the acclaimed Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament. The tournament, which is scheduled from 1st to 3rd November at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground, will include fast wicket matches with teams from all over the globe. The Srilankan team which is a combination of experienced players and young talent will be involved in the tournament on the 1st of November when it will open with Oman and then tangle with Bangladesh later in the day.





This squad is also composed of several uncapped players who are ready to make their mark on the international ground: Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, and Tharindu Ratnayake—two of them being spin-oriented all-rounders. Thanuka Dabare, who is a top-order player as well as a bowler off-spinning, thus, is the completion of the lineup. Crafting this creation strategically, Samantha Dodanwela, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Tournament Committee, will be the team's manager to guide the team in what is evident to be a very fast-paced and excruciating tournament.



