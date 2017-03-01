Keells Super customers donate towards Trail 2016

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:30:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Mr. Sachith Wijesekara & Ms. Nilusha Fernando,
representing the Community and Sustainability team
of Jaykay Marketing Services (Pvt.) Ltd.,
Mr. Nathan Sivagananathan and
Mr. Sarinda Unamboowe (Co-founders of Trail)
Trail
Keells Super partnered with Trail 2016 to raise funds for the construction of the proposed cancer treatment facility at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital. By activating donations via Nexus Mobile points, Keells Super provided its customers with a platform to donate to the cause while they shopped. Keells Super raised Rs. 525,000 through the generous contributions of its customers. In addition, tills were placed at selected stores for customers who wished to donate in cash.
Trail was initiated to bring communities across the country together and collectively drive the nation’s fight against cancer. Trail 2016, a 28 day walk of 670 km from the Point Pedro in the North to Dondra Head in the South concluded on the 2nd of November.
Active involvement in supporting the community is an ethos that Keells Super as a responsible corporate strives to live by. “We wish to extend our gratitude to our loyal customers for the generosity displayed in supporting this worthy cause and for joining hands in Making a Difference,” said Mr. Charitha Subasinghe, Sector Head – Retail Sector/Executive Vice President John Keells Group of Keells Super.
