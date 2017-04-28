Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils SIHH 2017 collection in partnership with Chatham Luxury

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 12:46:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre’s collection showcased at the dinner
The movements of the stars have long inspired humanity to strive for greatness; to shape matter into forms that capture the essence of time itself. Celebrating this timeless legacy, iconic Swiss watchmakers Jaeger-LeCoultre hosted an intimate dinner to showcase its very latest Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) 2017 collection.
Together with exclusive brand partner Chatham Luxury, Jaeger-LeCoultre Brand Director Middle East, India, Turkey & Greece, Marc de Panafieu, Area Sales Manager Alejandro Garcia Estefan and astronomer Keith Cobby hosted a select gathering of Chatham’s patrons as they were invited to experience first-hand, a specially curated range of stunning timepieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Rendez-Vous, Reverso, and Geophysic collections. The event was hosted under the stars at Governors Rooftop Mount Lavinia Hotel, Sri Lanka.
The showcase was complemented by a presentation on Horology and Astronomy by Keith Cobby, during which invitees were presented with a deeper understanding of the intrinsic connection between the movements of the stars and their legacy in the measurement of time.
“Since our entry into Sri Lanka with our partners at Chatham Luxury, we have seen our customer base grow, and become more passionate about the legacy of elegance epitomized in Jaeger-LeCoultre wristwatches, and we look forward to developing these relationships in future,” Marc de Panafieu noted.
|Guests observing the Jaeger-LeCoultre collection on display at the event
Visionary watchmaker Antoine LeCoultre first founded his workshop in 1833. Ever since, Jaeger-LeCoultre has been synonymous with a style that has elicited the same wonderment decade after decade. Over the past century, Jaeger-LeCoultre has created masterpieces like the Millionometer , and paved the way for the precise manufacture of watch parts, the keyless watch, and many more of the world’s most stylish and complex wristwatches. Utilising stones such as meteorite stone and lapis lazuli, these timepieces have been designed for those who value time, and seek to celebrate its momentary and fleeting nature.
The latest collection from Jaeger-LeCoultre represents the most advanced distillation of the brand’s time honored signature style, blending impeccable timekeeping accuracy with breathtaking artistry and craftsmanship to produce wristwatches of unmatched elegance.
Among the masterful pieces displayed at the event was the new Geophysic Tourbillon Universal Time in Platinum. One of the most visually impressive watches in the Jaeger-LeCoultre SIHH 2017 collection, the new range combines a world-time complication with an "orbital" flying tourbillon allowing the time in twenty-four cities around the world to be read simultaneously. Available in a limited series of 100 pieces, the Geophysic Tourbillon Universal Time watch is a testament to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s remarkable watchmaking skills expressed through the ease-of-use and operating.
