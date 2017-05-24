99X Technology Quiz Team Crowned Champions at Biz Quiz 2017

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 6:54:00 PM - 0 Comments
After hours of tense battle among some of the most knowledgeable masterminds in the corporate sector, the 99X Technology Quiz Team emerged victorious and was crowned the Overall Champions at the fifth Glitz Biz Quiz, in addition to sweeping up the Sector Award for the IT and Software Category – retaining this title for the fifth consecutive year.
While the 99X Technology Quiz Team has come close to gaining this hotly-contested title in previous years, this marks the first time that it tasted victory at one of Sri Lanka’s most prestigious mercantile quizzes. The team battled it out against 40 highly competitive teams that included Sri Lanka’s premier corporate quiz teams including Dialog Axiata, People’s Bank (2016 overall champions), Hatton National Bank, DFCC Bank, Seylan Bank, IFS, MillenniumIT and SriLankan Airlines, among others.
With the overall title clinched by 99X Technology, Dialog Axiata came in second place followed by SriLankan Airlines and Moody’s Analytics sharing third place. In the IT and Software Category, sector winner 99X Technology was closely followed by IFS and Millennium Information Technologies in second and third places respectively.
The team from 99X Technology was represented by Associate Technical Lead Shirantha De Alwis, who captained the team, Associate Technical Lead Rangitha Kuruppu, Technical Lead Sabry Moulana and CEO Apprentice Raveen Ubeysekera.
Initiated by a group of enthusiastic, like-minded employees with a keen interest in general knowledge, the 99X Technology Quiz Team has maintained a constant presence in the mercantile quiz scene over the past several years and continues to make its mark at a number of events annually.
The team got off to a flying start at the beginning of this year when it placed third overall at the 4th Governor’s Challenge Cup Quiz and sector champions in the Imports/Exports Category. Some successes in 2016 included the YPF Quiz Master 2016 where they placed 6th overall, the CMI Quiz Challenge 2016 where they became IT/BPO category winners and came in 5th place overall and of course, the Biz Quiz 2016 at which they placed 5th overall last year.
The Biz Quiz, organized by Dashing Events, is a premier mercantile quiz competition which brings together the country’s top corporate entities annually to test their knowledge in a wide range of categories. Hosted for the fifth consecutive year, it was held on 7 May 2017 at the Galadari Hotel, Colombo this time around.
99X Technology is an award-winning software product engineering company that specializes in delivering high-end software product development services to independent software vendors (ISVs) worldwide, with a primary focus on the European region. Headquartered in Sri Lanka, the company also has offices in Oslo, Norway and has an outstanding track record in building and delivering over 150 high-quality commercial products. It has been named one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2015 and has been ranked among the top 25 best companies to work for in Sri Lanka by Great Place To Work Institute for four consecutive years.
