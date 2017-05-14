EFL completes major training capacity expansion drive

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 1:16:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Hanif Yusoof - Founder & President, Peter Larsen - COO and
Saif Yusoof - Managing Director of EFL Sri Lanka at the opening
of a dedicated auditorium at the state-of-the-art EFL
Campus in Orugodawatte
Opens new auditorium and launches e-learning platform catering to growing demand for logistics services
Responding to significant growth in demand for qualified professionals in the sector, global logistics provider Expolanka Freight (EFL) announced a significant expansion of its training capabilities with the opening of a dedicated new auditorium facility together with the launch of breakthrough cloud based e-learning platform.
Situated at its state-of-the-art EFL Campus in Orugodawatte, the spacious new auditorium will serve as focal point for an extensive range of training and development progammes aimed at producing Sri Lanka’s next generation of logistics specialists to take the industry forward over the medium-long term.
Parallel to the expansion of its physical capacity, EFL also announced that it would be launching a new cloud-based e-learning platform and social collaboration tool known as ‘Layup’ with a view to developing more effective, streamlined and ultimately focused training programmes for its employees.
Branded as the ‘EFL Campus’, the application combines e-learning with concepts such as game dynamics and social collaboration and features a range of learning courses covering the basics of supply chain to the more in depth skills such as 3PL planning.
Through this hybridized approach of digitally augmented learning combined with in-person training, EFL will substantially increase its ability to train larger groups of logistics professionals at the new facility, while maintaining a high quality, engaging learning experience.
“Our investments into training are part of a firm commitment towards developing the next generation of supply chain specialists. With the continued success of EFL’s international expansion we are confident that these investments will be beneficial both for our local operations and placements abroad.
“A key concern for us was to ensure that when we opened our new auditorium, the increased scale of operations would still be balanced with the same level of comprehensive training.” Saif Yusoof, Managing Director of Expolanka Freight (Pvt) Ltd said.
EFL is a member of Expolanka PLC based in Sri Lanka and now a part of the larger SG Holdings Group, a leading logistics group in Japan. The company has thrived on overcoming the challenges of operating in limited logistic infrastructure markets, taking its operations to 18 countries, 58 offices and 2000 staff around the world. Expansions in Africa, Middle East and the US have broadened the company’s reach to make EFL a truly global name.
