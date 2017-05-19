The Body Shop introduces Drops of Youth: a solution to pollution for city dwellers

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:43:00 PM - 0 Comments
The Drops of Youth Liquid Peel and the Drops of Youth Fresh Emulsion are the newest additions to the extensive range at The Body Shop stores in Sri Lanka. These 100% vegan youth enhancing solutions are designed for skin that is regularly exposed to polluted environment, making them the perfect go-to pollution solution for city dwellers.
There is little doubt that city skin deteriorates faster. In fact, up to 80% of the damage and ageing the skin experiences day after day is linked to external aggressors like UV and pollution. Science is beginning to draw parallels between pollution and premature skin ageing; a recent study by a leading skincare brand found that urban pollution is one of the biggest skin aggressors. People living in cities tend to have lower levels of Vitamin E, deceased barrier function and dehydrated skin in comparison to their rural counterparts. A skincare routine that tackles both is vital and the Body Shop’s new Drops of Youth anti-pollution products are the ideal tools for this task.
The first is the Drops of Youth Liquid Peel to tackle pollutants that penetrate the deeper layers of skin, causing the breakdown of collagen. The transforming gel-to-peel technology and revolutionary texture of the product traps and gently lifts impurities, fine pollutants and dead skin cells to reveal fresher and more youthful looking skin. 88% of respondents conducting a self-assessment after using the product agreed that it peeled off impurities and left their skin feeling purified.
The Drops of Youth Fresh Emulsion with SPF 20 protection is an emulsion that can be used daily to help protect against pollution and enhance the skin’s youthful appearance. By infusing thyme and buddleia extract and a broad spectrum of UVA and UVB filters, this powerful but ultra-light formula hydrates skin and can be used as or in addition to daily moisturizer. This protection can be enhanced with the Skin Defence range’s Multi Protection Essence, which brings a more considerable SPF 50 protection to the table.
The Drops of Youth range is enriched with high quality Community Trade Babassu Oil sourced from North Brazil. This babassu is grown by a community calling themselves the ‘guardians of the forest’; the wild babassu palm trees are an essential livelihood resource in these areas. Its nuts are packed with natural goodness, including hydrating oils for supple and smooth skin.
The products are available at The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road and Odel on Alexandra Place.
About The Body Shop:
The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘enrich, not exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable. In April 2017 The Body Shop launched a worldwide campaign to ban animal testing in partnership with Cruelty Free International.
