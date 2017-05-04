The Great Manager Awards launched in Sri Lanka

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:32:00 PM - 0 Comments
The Great Manager Awards
The Great Manager Awards aims to identify, assess, recognize and benchmark Great Managers in the corporate sector. By bringing nominees together onto a level playing field, the adjudicators will assess their management style, focus on results, execution, people management and leadership integrity to recognize the best, and provide guidance for development.
The aim is to find out what makes a Great Manager great, how an organization’s managers stack up against industry peers, what they can learn from peer group companies and how to nurture more great managers leading to the development of a leadership eco-system in the organization. Nominees will be assessed for managerial effectiveness on a global research-based model known as R-OPTI. The focus will be on results, execution, people, team, organizations and leadership integrity with the survey and results audited by an esteemed advisory panel and faculty. Organizations and managers can benchmark best practices, receive recommendations for improvement of leadership effectiveness, and identify key competencies of managerial talent.
|Riaz Hassen - CEO Colombo Leadership Academy
The awards are conferred by The Great Manager Awards, a global human resource management consulting body committed to improving performance capabilities and business acumen of partner organizations. The Great Manager Awards programme launch in Sri Lanka is powered by Colombo Leadership Academy and People Business, a premier leadership coaching and executive education facility with top conglomerate clients.
“Our focus is on inspiring organizations and more importantly, individuals, to nurture effective leadership skills and to develop a leadership eco system that drives high performance,” said Riaz Hassen, Director and CEO of the Colombo Leadership Academy. “So it’s very exciting to partner with the Great Manager Awards to recognize high performers. This will set the ideal benchmark for recognizing individuals with great leadership and management skills, and the companies that have nurtured such individuals.”
|Akhilesh Mandal - President Great Manager Awards
The awards will be given in two categories. The main category is for Great Managers, which will recognize leaders across industries and organizations. The second will recognize Companies with Great Managers, which will recognize and award companies with great managerial quotient.
Registration for the Great Manager Awards closes on 30 June 2017. To participate register via http://www.greatmanagerawards.com/gma-srilanka.php. For details contact gmasrilanka@gmail.com or 0720865001/0720865000.
No comments
Post a Comment