Sri Lanka Falls from Digital Nomad Paradise to Least Liked List

Sri Lanka, which was previously considered to be a digital nomads’ paradise, is now considered to be one of the remote workers’ least preferable countries, which is a major change from the time when it was the first. In January 2022, travel websites underlined Sri Lanka as being the second-best destination for digital nomads, with over 50,000 remote workers who chose the island as their home.





According to the report, Colombo, the capital city, ranked in the top four globally with a remarkable score of 238 out of 320. However, consequently, the country has lost much of its attraction.





According to analysts, this change can be attributed to things like unstable Wi-Fi, infrastructure not being available for the 5G network through a variety of means, challenges with fuel being used up, and there being discrepancies with the public transportation system. The absence of the digital nomad visa program, through which remote workers can legally stay in Sri Lanka, is another factor that reduces the country's appeal. The program should be available for at least one year and can be extended to two years and at the same time, they can use banking services. Sri Lanka allows a 30-day ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) as an interim solution for remote workers, a government-issued digital nomad visa would make the country more competitive.



