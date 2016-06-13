EPSI launches world’s smallest PC - ASUS VivoStick PC

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 8:54:00 PM - 0 Comments
|EPSI Technology Systems Product Manager - Chanaka De Mel
Sri Lanka’s pioneering total PC solutions provider EPSI Technology (Pvt) Ltd launched the world’s smallest PC - ASUS VivoStick PC. ASUS announced the international release of ASUS VivoStick on 8th April 2016. The PC in hand whenever or wherever it is needed, is designed to make a big impact both in terms of performance and aesthetic.
VivoStick is a pocket-sized PC that turns any HDMI display or TV into a Windows PC or smart TV for work or play and is powered by an Intel® Atom™ processor with 2GB RAM, and has 32GB of onboard storage space. It has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® 4.1, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, a HDMI port and an audio jack, plus an internal cooling fan to guard against overheating.
This remarkable ultra-miniature ‘stick' PC is incredibly slim, compact and light with a modern, elegant fountain-pen-inspired design. VivoStick gives users the full PC experience anywhere, allowing them to work, stream HD videos, or connect with family and friends via social media apps on their TV. Users can cast content to larger screen with ASUS HyStream, this app lets them mirror or stream Full HD movies, videos, or photos stored on their Android™ or iOS smartphones, tablets, or PCs to an HDMI-enabled TV in any home theater setup.
EPSI Technology, System Product Manager, Mr. Chanaka De Mel stated that VivoStick is a low-maintenance machine and a cost effective solution for business, commercial and educational use and is ideal for travelers. VivoStick can be used as a thin-client platform for call centers, computer labs in schools, or small businesses. Touchscreen support makes VivoStick PC an eye-catching proposition as a cost-effective, self-service guest computing cubicle in airports, hotels, malls, and tourist attractions.
EPSI Technology (Pvt) Ltd is a leading provider of total PC solutions. With over two decades of experience in the IT industry and in partnership with world renowned brands such as ASUS and ViewSonic, EPSI is recognisably rated as a leading IT company in providing innovative, high quality and technologically advanced products with excellent after sales service and support. EPSI adopts world-class practices, ensuring consistent quality across every aspect of its business, from its products and services to its business processes, relationships and stakeholder experiences.
ASUS is passionate about technology and driven by innovation. Its visionary approach, “We dream, we dare and we strive to create an effortless and joyful digital life for everyone. We’re always in search of incredible ideas and experiences – and we aspire to deliver the incredible in everything we do,” is the reason, ASUS is able to bring high-quality innovation and design to its products, and the reason for its widespread acclaim. In 2015, ASUS earned 4,368 awards from some of the most prestigious international organisations and media groups worldwide. ASUS has consistently achieved significant year-on-year growth and closed 2015 on a high with revenues hitting US$14 billion.
