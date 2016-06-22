Sri Lanka’s fastest growing job portal reaches smaller cities and towns with everjobs Town Day[TM]

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 2:25:00 PM - 0 Comments
everjobs.lk, Sri Lanka’s fastest growing job portal, recently embarked on a mission to give job seekers in smaller cities and towns to springboard to brighter career prospects with its Town Day campaign.
Sri Lanka Labour Force Statistics shows around 400,000 Sri Lankans are unemployed – which is 4.3 percent of the total labour force. Yet, a striking shortage of talent hinders economic development and prosperity. Around 40% of employers say lack of experience, counting internships, is the main barrier for entry level vacancies. To play its part against this trend, everjobs has devised its everjobs Town Day[TM] campaign. The goal is to support job seekers in smaller cities and towns in to boost their employability. The everjobs team is visiting the areas to encourage and assist young people to register with the site, and help to identify best fit opportunities.
Felix Lienau, Country Manager and Managing Director, everjobs Sri Lanka said, "I am very proud that this excellent initiative is being launched in Sri Lanka for the first time. I feel it is a huge step towards our vision of empowering job seekers with the skills and experience necessary to shape their future. The everjobs Town Day campaign aims at encouraging thousands of job seekers to pursue their professional ambitions with strong determination and passion to foster their dreams. I am firmly convinced that by giving wings to the ambitions of this talent pool in small cities and towns, we can transform their dreams into reality."
Beyond the everjobs Town Day, everjobs aims to fight youth unemployment by providing 'readiness to work' initiatives and work-based training opportunities all over Sri Lanka, by tapping into Universities and educational institutions.
About everjobs
everjobs.lk is a job portal currently operating in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda. Launched in 2015, everjobs aims to become the leading job portal in fast growing markets finding the right match for both, employers and candidates.
