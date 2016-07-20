American Institute of Merit (AIM) launch in Sri Lanka offering an American Degree Transfer Programme (ADP)

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 3:34:00 PM - 0 Comments
Taking education to new heights and across the breadth of the world, the American Institute of Merit (AIM) opens its campus doors to potential students in Sri Lanka. Those who seek exceptional academic standards as well as boundless opportunity to advance their knowledge will find AIM to be the ideal solution that will fast track their needs. AIM is affiliated to KDU College in Malaysia. A University with a strong history, KDU Malaysia has been in operation delivering the American Degree Transfer program (ADP) for over 32 years enabling students to transfer to highly ranked universities across the United States and other countries such as Canada, UK, Australia & New Zealand.
The guaranteed transfer option to 25 universities in the US and Canada and other prestigious institutes across the globe, is also a salient feature of the institute which will be opening up a plethora of prospects for the students. Offering study options in Business, Science, Engineering, Liberal Arts and Humanities, AIM presents a vast array of concentrated majors that range from Architecture to the Social Sciences which gives students access to varied pathways.
CEO/CAO of AIM Dr. Nuraj I. Rajapakse shared his thoughts on the establishment of the institute stating that they believe in “Quality education at an affordable cost that makes students truly future-ready, especially in a time and age that a solid edification is vital to successful careers.”
Ms. Susan Ooi, Principal and CEO of KDU College Malaysia offered her best wishes at the momentous occasion, “We are excited to offer a world class education to Sri Lankan students and look forward to welcoming more American Degree Transfer Programme (ADP) students who have all the experience and intelligence they need to get ahead in a competitive and fast paced world.”
The American Institute of Merit had its grand unveiling on the 17th of July in Nawala, housed in a central and convenient location which includes ample parking as well as modern amenities which will help students keep pace with changing education trends and requirements. These facilities include libraries; laboratories and an English Language Teaching Centre which will equip students with the tools that they need to build a solid foundation. Helping to cement that foundation is the exceptional faculty that has been handpicked to develop the minds of the exclusive groups of classes in which individual attention can be given to each student. Possessing the necessary qualifications to guide and mentor the students, the esteemed panel employs a combination of innovative teaching techniques and practical real world knowledge, and is a vital pillar in the framework of what makes AIM an outstanding education provider.
