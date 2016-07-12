Latest News

Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Portugal beat France to win Euro 2016 final

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb - 1 Comments
Portugal defeated France in the final of 2016 European Championship to win their first ever major international tournament. after substitute Eder scored in extra time to give his team a 1-0 win over France.

Portugal star Ronaldo was taken off on a stretcher off in the 25th minute after he failed to recover from a heavy challenge by France's attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet. He returned to sit on the bench, his left knee bandaged, and limped onto the pitch to encourage his teammates at the start of both periods of extra time.

 Portugal will pocket €25.5 million in prize money while runners-up France will get €23.5 million.  
  1. 25 milion? pffff. Its less than one milion per head, so its British fan which predicted Eder score and gave Portugal win earns more http://www.bettingwell.com/sports-betting-news-and-analysis/bookmaking-news/lucky-player-won-1-million-at-bookmaker-betvictor . Whats more funny he forgot about his bet and go to the vacation instead pickieng the prize but finnaly he was found and everything end up well.

