|Sri Lanka to introduce IT platform for Tea industry
Sri Lanka plans to introduce an IT backbone to improve the efficiency of the tea industry in order to improve productivity and quality across the industry.
The proposed IT backbone will acquire, store, analyze and report on industry-related data and will integrate the entire value chain with efficient monitoring and regulation. The software also includes auction catalogues, results and laboratory analysis. Data acquired through this process is to be analyzed throughout the value chain, feeding back real-time information to all levels of the industry.
The cabinet nod has also been given to allocate 220 million rupees for this project through the upcoming 2017 budget.
