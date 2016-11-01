Leading Internet TV service, iflix launches huge selection of Hindi and Tamil content

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 10:22:00 PM - 0 Comments
iflix - Leading Internet TV service
iflix, the world’s leading Internet TV service for emerging markets is thrilled to announce the addition of hugely popular Hindi and Tamil programming to its world-class content offering. From today, consumers can enjoy unlimited access to the best in Hindi and Tamil movies, in addition to the vast selection of popular, award-winning and iconic Hollywood, international and regional content that make up the (tens of) thousands of hours of entertainment available on iflix.
Amongst the dozens of blockbuster hits now available on the iflix are Chennai Express, PK, Barfi, I hate Luv Storys, Race, Race 2, Haider and many more. iflix is focused on delivering the best entertainment experience possible to Sri Lankans around the country. This latest addition of Hindi and Tamil content, with Sinhala content coming soon, to its already outstanding showcase of the world’s best TV shows and movies is a testament to this commitment. iflix further offers Sinhala subtitles across most of the Hindi content collection.
iflix Sri Lanka Country Manager, Firaz Markar commented: “We are thrilled to add this fantastic selection of Sri Lankans’ favourite Hindi and Tamil programming to our extensive library of hugely popular and globally acclaimed TV shows and movies from around the world. From Hollywood blockbusters, award-winning documentaries and reality TV, to worldwide smash hit shows and exclusives, iflix has something for everyone!”
Now available in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Brunei, iflix will continue to roll out its world-class service to key additional emerging markets in the coming months. Offering consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian regional, and local TV shows and movies including many first-run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever. iflix subscribers can also download TV shows and movies from iflix’s extensive catalogue for offline viewing.
The service is priced at only LKR 449 per month in Sri Lanka for unlimited access with no ads! Annual subscriptions receive 20% discount off the monthly rate, and are priced at an incredible LKR 4,308 per year. For new subscribers, iflix offers a complimentary 30-day trial with full access to its world-class service, features and content. Go to www.iflix.com to register.
iflix is the world’s leading Internet TV service for emerging markets, offering users unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more. With a vast selection of first run exclusives, award winning movies and shows, plus the best in local and regional programs, iflix places the entertainment people want at their fingertips to either stream or download. For one low monthly fee, iflix subscribers can watch on their mobile phone, laptop, tablet, TV… wherever, whenever.
