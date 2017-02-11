Writen by kamila neun 10:32:00 AM - 0 Comments
|Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris celebrates 69th Anniversary of the Independence Day
The national day messages of President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera were read out by the Ambassador and members of the staff.
Ambassador Ranaviraja in his remarks highlighted the importance of national unity for advancing meaningful reconciliation and economic development which are also the policy priorities of the Government. He invited the Sri Lankan community living in France to join in the development process of the country. Cultural performances featuring different dancing traditions of the country to display its rich cultural heritage made the event more vibrant. Guests were treated to a traditional Sri Lankan meal consisting of rice and curry at the end of the event.
Over 550 invitees from the Sri Lankan community were participated to the even.
