Latest News

Dropdown Menu

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris celebrates 69th Anniversary of the Independence Day

Writen by kamila neun - 0 Comments
Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris celebrates 69th Anniversary of the Independence Day
Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris celebrates 69th Anniversary of the Independence Day
The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris celebrated the 69th Anniversary of the Independence day on February 4, at Espace Saint Pierre in Paris. The National Anthem was sung in both Sinhala and Tamil by two groups of students followed by a two minute silence for all Sri Lankans who have sacrificed their lives on behalf of the country. The traditional oil lamp was lit by Ambassador Tilak Ranaviraja and a group of children representing the four main ethnicities in Sri Lanka; Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim and Burgher.

 The national day messages of President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera were read out by the Ambassador and members of the staff.

 Ambassador Ranaviraja in his remarks highlighted the importance of national unity for advancing meaningful reconciliation and economic development which are also the policy priorities of the Government. He invited the Sri Lankan community living in France to join in the development process of the country. Cultural performances featuring different dancing traditions of the country to display its rich cultural heritage made the event more vibrant. Guests were treated to a traditional Sri Lankan meal consisting of rice and curry at the end of the event.
Over 550 invitees from the Sri Lankan community were participated to the even.
NEXT »

No comments

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )