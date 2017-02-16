Proposed Google Loon project at risk

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:31:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure
Mr. Harin Fernando
“Google is ready, but unfortunately in Sri Lanka things do not move the way that we wanted,” - Harin FernandoMinister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure in Sri Lanka, Mr. Harin Fernando said a media briefing that Google was looking towards launching the Google Loon Project in another country as a result of the delay on the part of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and as a result of negative publicity given by those who does not want the project to go through.
“Unfortunately Sri Lanka might lose an excellent opportunity and I have already informed about this situation to both President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe,” the Minister said. “Google might go for another country as they might think Sri Lankan people are not ready for such a project,
On the 28th of July, 2015, an MOU was signed between ICTA, Google Loon and two of its affiliates Lotus Flare Holdings limited and Rama Co. for the purpose of formalizing working relationships and facilitating pilot project implementation.
