IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo brings USD 3million economic benefit to Sri Lanka Sports Tourism

|Team - IRONMAN 70.3
Sri Lanka Sports Tourism
Sri Lanka Wonder of Asia IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo Triathlon, will be held at Galle face Green, Colombo on February 25th 2018. Healthy competition is good for the economy, and IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo will have 870 participants from 64 countries and aims to attract over 3000 local and out-of-town visitors to Colombo, with a revenue generation of over $3 million in direct economic impact to the country during the period of the triathlon.
“We want to assert Sri Lanka as a destination for sports and outdoor recreation,” YasasHewage, Director Pro Am Serendib said. “We at Pro Am Serendib want to ensure that the communities in Colombo and around the Island are energized by nature, inspired by physical achievement and rewarded through the opportunities events such as IRONMAN can provide to our local communities and companies. As a country, we are blessed with an unlimited supply of sunshine and unsurpassed beauty. Now with the many and varied visitors coming to our country we hope to show our Sri Lanka hospitality and hope to show more people from across the globe what makes Sri Lanka the Wonder of Asia.”
The average age of Ironman participants is 39 years old with the oldest participant being 81 years and the youngest 19. The percentage of male participants in IRONMAN is 77 percent are male and the female participation is 23percent. Pro Am Serendib marketing portfolio reached more than 30,000 IRONMAN registrants, many of which often travel to multiple events each year. The competition was marketed as a tourist attraction for Sri Lanka. On average 81 percent of participants will book hotels. Of those who participate, much travels to the race and bring three to four additional people with them for support.
“With Sri Lanka diversifying its offering with sporting events of this nature, we aim to provide an energy that helps bring our communities together,” said Deshabandu Julian Bolling, Director Pro Am Serendib. “We have many triathletes with unique profiles, each person has their own story as to why they are challenging themselves. In the Sri Lanka the Wonder of Asia IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo Triathlon we have some unity teams created with athletes from the North, South and East, there are multiple visually impaired athletes, a Vedda (an indigenous person from Sri Lanka) by the name of Punchi Banda; all these people are true spirits that show us anything is possible. I’m certain the emotions of the event and the inspiration of the setting will create an experience that participants will want to have again and again.”
“The safety of international and local participants in Sri Lanka the Wonder of Asia IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo Triathlonis paramount with pro-active safety measures established,” added RajanThananayagam, Event Director and Director Pro Am Serendib.“With over 500 volunteers and over 300 Police deployed for the event we aim to make sure that the only drama before and on race days will be the excitement on the course and that the safety of participants, their family, friends and spectators is not compromised. On race day, the hard work of the athletes will come together on a flat, fast course in a sunny tropical climate, setting you up to earn a potential personal record and take home one of the first ever Sri Lanka Wonder of Asia IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo, medals that is authentic and made in Sri Lanka. The top 30 participants will have the opportunity to qualify for a slot to the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, in South Africa.”
IRONMAN 70.3 is one of the most recognized brands in the world, attracting high spending foreign tourists from across the globe, during the IRONMAN event Sri Lanka will see over 3000 athletes and their families visiting the country. The top six participating countries for IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo are India with 133 triathletes; the United Kingdom has 76; France has 47 triathletes, there are 34 from Australia, 30 from the USA, and 26triathletes from Singapore. The race begins with a single-loop, 1.9km swim starting at the beach adjoining Galle Face, followed by a flat and fast three loop 90km bike course and a 21.1 km run course.
IRONMAN 70.3 is organized by Pro Am Serendib, and made possible by the title sponsor Sri Lanka Tourism Promotions Bureau. The host hotel for IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo is Shangri-La Colombo; the official apparel partner is MAS, the official electronic media partner is MTV/MBC Group, the official logistics partner is HayleysAdvantis, the official insurer of the event is Ceyllinco VIP, the official tea partner is Dilmah, the official wellness partner is Siddhalepa, the official medical partner is Asiri Health, the official car partner is Land Rover, the official travel partner is Hayleys Tours, the official print media partner is the Wijeya Group, the official nutrition partner is SIS, the official outdoor media partner is Emerging Media. The official bike mechanic is Spinner and the official swimming training partner is Rainbow Swimming.
