Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie “King” Set for 2026 Release



SRK, who is well-known as the "King" in Bollywood, is all set to entertain the big screen lovers once more in his upcoming action film *King* under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh. SRK, who is well-known as the "King" in Bollywood, is all set to entertain the big screen lovers once more in his upcoming action film *King* under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh.





This film, which audiences are long been waiting for, will not only allow SRK to appear in a powerful leading character but also let his daughter, Suhana Khan, star in it. Abhishek Bachchan, who becomes the main negative character, is going to the thrilling dispute of heroes. As of now, the film *King* is the most talked about and the most anticipated among the fans. The setting of the mid-2026 is already giving the thing a lift.





Cast and Crew





The master of suspense thrillers such as Kahaani, Jaane Jaan, and Badla, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, promises a storyline packed with points wrapped up one behind another. Ghosh is well-known for keeping viewers glued to the seat edge, and the fans are certainly asking for the same thing from this project. The director, Shah Rukh Khan, wishes to play the role of the father who will take his daughter Suhana Khan’s character through the underworld of criminals. Zoya Akhtar's daughter, Suhana, who recently debuted with The Archies, is going to follow her father's footprints by co-starring alongside him.





Another celebrity joining the established cast is Abhishek Bachchan, who takes on the role of the villain with a never-before-seen personality. According to gossip, Abhishek's character will add even more thrill and mystery to the film, on his side SRK in an intense face-to-face.





Moreover, Munjya's star Abhay Verma will give a massive performance in the film as he will also play a crucial role, leading to the build-up of excitement around the cast.









Release Date



