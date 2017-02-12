JLL Sri Lanka welcomes its new Managing Director, Steven Mayes

Writen by kamila neun 10:10:00 AM - 0 Comments
|Steven Mayes, Managing Director, JLL Sri Lanka
“I’m very confident that Steven will work effectively with his team in Sri Lanka -Ms. SinghJones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Sri Lanka’s leading real estate consulting firm, announced the appointment of Steven Mayes as full-time Managing Director of its Sri Lanka operations. Mr. Mayes bring 35+ years of experience in real estate to JLL’s Sri Lanka business and will be based in Colombo. He is expected to advance the firm’s status as the leading real estate services provider in the country and explore new opportunities in an economy with significant growth potential.
JLL entered the Sri Lanka real estate market in 2012 to tap into a growing demand for organized commercial, residential, investment and managed real estate services. Outgoing Chairperson-JLL Sri Lanka and CEO-Business of JLL India Gagan Singh welcomed Mr. Mayes to the company, noting that his extensive experience in residential, office, retail and industrial transactions would help him advance the work done by the Sri Lankan team and expand presence in the country.
“With the maturity of working in an evolved economy and the experience of surmounting emerging market challenges, Steven has a great aptitude for business development, team building, nurturing relationships – and, most importantly, an ethical approach to business,” noted Ms. Singh. “I’m very confident that Steven will work effectively with his team in Sri Lanka to leverage the opportunities of this exciting growth market for JLL, and explore potential cross-border opportunities.”
Mr. Mayes is a British national with extensive experience in the UK and Middle East. He is transitioning to his role in Sri Lanka from a long spell as Director of Sales and Agency for a commercial real estate provider in the Middle East and North Africa. Prior to that, he was based in the UK, South Africa and Middle East in various roles of leading sales and marketing teams. His expertise in sales, coupled with a management style of leading from the front, will help Mr. Mayes explore diverse growth opportunities in Sri Lanka, whose economy is currently experiencing a boom in real estate.
“JLL Sri Lanka has established a strong client base and powerful relationships empowered by a very talented team,” said Mr. Mayes. “I look forward to strengthening our presence in the country, with growth opportunities certainly available. We will also continue to bring an ethical approach to everyday business as we tap into Sri Lanka’s positive economic environment to deliver sustained results.”
JLL is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients in more than 80 countries worldwide. The Fortune 500 Company operates from 280 corporate offices with a global workforce of 70,000 providing management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4 billion square feet. In 2015, the company completed USD 138 billion in sales, acquisitions and financial transactions.
