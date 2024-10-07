Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several Districts, Warns Meteorology Department

The Sri Lankan Meteorology Department has released a weather forecast warning of intense rain in multiple districts in the coming days. Western, Sabaragamuwa, Wayamba, Galle, and Matara are predicted to get rainfall that is over 100mm, while other parts of the island are also likely to experience relatively heavy showers.

Authorities are closely monitoring everything and asking people to check if they are to follow meteorological forecasts to be fully informed about the weather. The Meteorology Department shall sustain the provision of prompt forecasts minding the safety and preparation of the people in case of unpleasant weather.