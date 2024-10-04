Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Embark on First Official Visit to India

In a significant diplomatic move, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is expected to undertake his first official overseas visit to India, specifically to New Delhi, following an invitation extended by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This trip will mark a crucial step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.





Jaishankar, the first high-ranking foreign dignitary to meet President Dissanayake after his victory in the Presidential Election on September 21, is scheduled to engage in discussions with the newly elected leader. The talks will likely focus on both ongoing and future Indian projects in Sri Lanka, as well as broader regional cooperation. With India being a key regional partner, the upcoming discussions are expected to cover topics of strategic importance such as maritime security and economic collaboration, crucial for the stability and growth of both countries. Although the exact dates for President Dissanayake's visit are yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated to happen soon, underscoring the priority placed on strengthening ties between Colombo and New Delhi.



