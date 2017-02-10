Lasith Malinga returns for Sri Lanka’s T20I series against Australia

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 10:55:00 AM - 0 Comments
|Chandimal dropped as Malinga returns
Chandimal droppedSri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga will turn up for the national side for the first time in nearly a year after he was declared fit to play a part in Sri Lanka’s T20I series against Australia.
Upul Tharanga has replaced the dropped Dinesh Chandimal as captain for Sri Lanka's Twenty20 series against Australia.
Tharanga who had lead SL in two ODI series' in Zimbabwe and now in South Africa is given the responsibility of leading SL team for the Australian tour ahead of former World T20 winning skipper Malinga as the regular skipper Angelo Mathews is ruled out due to injury. This will be Tharanga's first assignment as T20 captain and is currently in good form smashing his 14th ODI ton last Tuesday with a half century of that came in just 24 deliveries. His score of 119 included seven sixes.
