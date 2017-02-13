Latest News

PM off to Australia on a four-day official visit

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave for Australia on a four-day official visit on the invitation of the Australian Government. the Government Information Department says the visit will also signify the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Australia.

 The delegation is to hold bilateral discussions with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and several other ministers in Melbourne and Canberra. Several bilateral agreements will also be signed between Sri Lanka and Australia during the visit. 

 The Premier will be accompanied by Prof. Maithri Wickremesinghe, Ministers Vijith Vijithamuni Soyza, Arjuna Ranathunghe, Deputy Minister Harsha De Silva, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary Saman AthaudaHetti, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sandra Perera. 
