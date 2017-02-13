PM off to Australia on a four-day official visit

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 3:39:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
visits Australia
The delegation is to hold bilateral discussions with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and several other ministers in Melbourne and Canberra. Several bilateral agreements will also be signed between Sri Lanka and Australia during the visit.
The Premier will be accompanied by Prof. Maithri Wickremesinghe, Ministers Vijith Vijithamuni Soyza, Arjuna Ranathunghe, Deputy Minister Harsha De Silva, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary Saman AthaudaHetti, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sandra Perera.
