Guilt-free Indulgences: The Body Shop fortifies its makeup range for an all-day look

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 8:10:00 PM - 0 Comments
|The NEW Fresh Nude Cushion Foundation is enriched with
100% organic Community Trade aloe vera, and
English rose water and can bring down the temperature
of your skin by 1 degree.
The sweltering heat of a Sri Lankan summer is no match for the all new additions to The Body Shop range in Colombo. The skincare brand introduced the Fresh Nude Cushion foundation, the Down To Earth eye quad palette and three limited edition makeup looks to its outlets in Colombo this month. The new products use powerful agents to combat the daily skin struggle of living in Colombo’s humidity.
The Fresh Nude Cushion Foundation is an easy to apply, long-lasting formula that can be reapplied when the day warms up for a one-degree decrease in skin temperature. Bringing the best of liquid foundation to a convenient compact, this formula provides 24-hour moisture and can be used by both women and men. A cushion sponge with micro-mesh captures the right amount of foundation for spill-free, hygienic and smooth application. The formula uses Community Trade Aloe Vera and English rose water for a 100% vegan semi-matte texture the perfect blend for fresh-faced and guilt free skin.
|Goa Magnolia Matte Lip Liquid dries to a velvety finish
For more vegan goodness, turn to the Down to Earth Eyeshadow Quads and Eye Palette. Inspired by the richest natural colors, enriched with the goodness of babassu and sesame oils and endowed with a versatility to match the most packed social calendar, this formula is 100% vegan with no petroleum and minerals, and ideal for sensitive eyes. The highly pigmented shades are extremely buildable and blendable to create the perfect, long-lasting look for a seamless day to night transition.
The limited edition makeup range is ideal for a night about town. Each carefully crafted look-Rock the Night, Go for Gold and A True Romance- includes a limited edition eyeshadow quad and nail polish, on-trend Matte Lip Liquid and Eye Colour Sticks. The Body Shop also introduced a range of long-lasting eye shadow palettes, Matte Lip Liquids, Eye Colour Sticks and Colour Crush Matte Lipsticks.
Drop by The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road or the outlet at Odel on Alexandra Place to find the new additions, alongside other staple Body Shop favorites.
About The Body Shop:
The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘enrich, not exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable.
No comments
Post a Comment