HealthNetBuy brings the convenience online shopping to all your medical needs

Shopping for all your medical needs has now become a breeze as HealthNetBuy.com launches in Colombo offering a safe, secure and hassle-free method of purchasing prescribed medication at an affordable price. The process is quite simple as all you need to do is place your order either via their call centre hotline, website, WhatsApp or Viber. Their team of certified pharmacists will fill out your prescription and deliver it to your doorstep within 24 hours of order.
Introducing this novel concept to Sri Lanka are two professionals from the pharmaceutical industry Deeshana Basnayake and Rangika Wijesinghe.
Deeshana Basnayake, Director/CEO, HealthNetBuy.com speaking about the launch of the online facility said, “We started the online pharmacy in 2016, with a soft launch, seeing the positive response over a course of ten months we have now officially launched in Colombo. With a current reach of a 20km radius from Colombo 05, we intend to expand this distance within the year to other main cities outside of Colombo. Since our inception, we have seen a high demand for our service amongst the ageing population which accounts for 12% of the total population as per government statistics. We have seen people living overseas ordering medicine for their family based in Sri Lanka. That said we do see this service useful to new mothers and busy professionals who are limited with time or just about anyone who would rather avoid the cumbersome process of going to a pharmacy.
Deeshana further added, “We are always mindful of the fact that, as an online pharmacy, our job involves many complexities and sensitivities. This is why we put in that extra effort and care into our work and assure the highest level of discretion in our services.”
With no charge to sign up with HealthNetBuy.com, you receive a notification in the form of an invoice at the time of placing your order; payment can be made online by using your credit card or by cash on the delivery of your medication. Rangika Wijesinghe, Director and COO at HealthNetBuy.com added, “One of our main plus points is the fact that you can buy all your medical needs in one place from prescribed medication, over-the-counter medication, vitamins, nutritional supplements, surgical equipment and devices. This would largely avoid the hassle of having to go from one pharmacy to another fulfilling the prescription. We pride ourselves on the fact that we do not substitute the prescription given by the medical consultant at HealthNetBuy.com; which means we fulfil the prescriptions only with what is been prescribed.”
HealthNetBuy.com has been given the seal of approval from the National Medicines Regulatory Authority - Ministry of Health and they adhere to all regulatory guidelines and specifications listed out for an online pharmacy. Any prescription medication needs to be authorised by a certified practising medical professional. HealthNetBuy.com has a dedicated in-house team of pharmacist that you can communicate with via their hotline, WhatsApp, Viber or email to clarify any queries you may have with regards to your prescriptions. They can work with your primary health care provider to make sure you obtain the medication that is right for you.
HealthNetBuy.com offers free delivery for orders above Rs 1500 within Colombo and its suburbs, orders less than Rs 1500 will be subjected to a delivery charge from Rs 150, depending on the distance of delivery. Their hotline 0117 791 791 is open seven days of the week between 6 am and 12midnight, for more information visit their website http://www.healthnetbuy.com or email them on info@healthnetbuy.com.
