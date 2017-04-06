Blink International launches Sri Lanka’s first ever Watch Experience Centre

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:08:00 PM - 0 Comments
Blink International recently announced the launch of a dedicated multi-brand watch Experience and Service Centre. Situated at the Iceland Building in Colombo 03, the Blink experience center showcases a variety of versatile and stylish timepieces from internationally renowned brands such as Casio, Puma, Esprit, Elle, Cross, and Sevenfriday, offering visitors to the centre a first-hand feel for Blink’s selection of high quality watches designed to offer affordable luxury to fit any budget.
“Sri Lanka is developing at an increasingly rapid pace, and with this development, we see young people become more discerning in their taste, but still demanding performance and durability out of their watches. Today, Blink maintains a portfolio of some of the most sought after watch brands in Sri Lanka. We are very optimistic that we will be able to carry our momentum into 2017, and substantially expand our distribution island-wide,” Muhammed Mansoor, Director of Blink said.
Included in Blink’s ample collection of watches are all time favourites such as the stylishly durable G-Shock Range, from the entry-level G-Shock Classic, to the brand’s Premium MTG watch, which is being showcased in Sri Lanka for the very first time.
The line-up also includes choice selections such as the G-Shock Gravity Master, G-Shock Gulf Master, and the tougher yet more beautiful, G-Shock MTG-S1000, the latter of which is comprised of a blend of metal and resin along a brass motif, incorporating special features such as Multiband-6, which enables the watch to automatically adjust time setting based on reception of six time calibration signals around the globe. Ideal for any jet setting user, the watch also features a dual dial world time two-city simultaneous display and auto hand position correction and is built with Triple G Resist capable of weathering shock, vibration and centrifugal force.
Established in 2015, Blink International is the sole authorized distributor and service agent for the brands displayed at its Customer Experience Centre. This includes state-of-the-art repair equipment maintained to international standards and operated by highly skilled technicians with over three decades of experience behind them. Through its brand partners across Sri Lanka that include Cool Planet, Hameedias, Fashion Bug, Abba, and Maxxtime (Majestic City), Blink serves as the only distributor of watches to carry an international warranty on all of its products.
Speaking at the opening, Group CEO Faris Fausz outlined how Blink International was an important strategic move for the group in order to bring affordable, original timepieces to Sri Lanka backed by the highest warranty and service standards. He said “As a group we have been touching customers’ lives and fulfilling their needs with functional products with a sense of design, Blink International will be a further testament in that quest.”
In addition to carrying the brands’ complete offering, the experience and service center will operate as the service outlet for all repairs and services for all watches included within the Blink International portfolio of brands. The service centre is the only facility in Sri Lanka with access to genuine spare parts sourced directly from Casio Computers, Japan, thereby providing customers with peace of mind, knowing that their investments in their favourite timepieces are being repaired and serviced by highly skilled and professionals with decades of experience, utilizing the best equipment possible.
Notably all watches imported by Blink come with an official warranty and are guaranteed to be provided at the best possible rates. The authenticity of Casio watches purchased can be ascertained via the Casio website.
“One of our primary goals in establishing our presence in Sri Lanka and developing a prestigious network of partners was so that we would be able to offer local customers unmatched value. Meanwhile, our exclusive relationship with all of Blink’s brand partners means that we are able to give the end-user the best possible deal.
“We have seen in many cases that our customers lose out by going with an unauthorized dealer. For example, some of our customers have reported to us that the Gmix- Bluetooth Gshock is being offered without a warranty at prices above Rs. 30,000 at unauthorized sales channels, while we are able to offer the same watch with an international Casio warranty for just Rs. 25,400. In that regard, I encourage all customers looking to purchase these watches to first check for the Blink International logo, as we are the only distributors able to offer them the best value for money while ensuring beyond any doubt the authenticity of the product.”
At the opening Blink honored sensational racing brothers Aaron and Jaden Gunawardena who have just returned from Malaysia where Aaron was placed fourth in the Asian Championship race that took place. Blink presented them both G Shock watches to suit their daring and rugged past time, in keeping with their sense of style.
Blink International is a subsidiary of Avarna Ventures Private Limited, the holding company closely affiliated with Rainco (Pvt) Ltd. Established in 1977, Rainco is a large-scale manufacturer of fashion accessories, family care, baby care, rainwear, shoe and foot care. Headquartered in Colombo, the company operates across a 7,000 strong dealer network, exporting to countries like the Maldives, Sweden and France.
