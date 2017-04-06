Going global with the Colombo Tech Startup Seminar 2017

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:18:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Alexander Woxen
An event geared to take Lankan startups to the global marketplace
The country’s ultimate tech startup event is here to take the Lankan startup ecosystem by storm – from providing access to investors and global tech leaders, to sessions on the latest trends and tools to accelerate your idea to market, the Colombo Tech Startup Seminar 2017 will be a one-stop shop for everything and everyone related to tech startups.
Network with an unmatched line-up of global and local startup revolutionaries, and hear them speak on some of the hottest topics in the startup sphere. The Colombo Tech Startup Seminar 2017 has been crafted to provide thriving entrepreneurs with a platform that grants them market access and connectivity with investors, as well as with local and global shapers from the Startup Ecosystem.
|Dag HonningsvÜg
The seminar will take place on 2nd May 2017 from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BMICH and will be an eye-opener for those who own a startup, are working on or with a start-up, have an idea or prototype, want to know what investors look for in a startup, are looking to network with investors or simply just curious about the startup ecosystem.
The speakers include Agile guru and former Vice President of Yahoo, Pete Deemer who possesses over two decades of experience in building up winning products and teams in Silicon Valley and Asia; Co-Founder and CEO of the premier Norwegian startup incubator StartupLabs, Alexander Woxen who works with over 65 tech startups to help them gain access to support, global contacts and importantly, financing; Chairman of Driw AS and WindSim AS, and Former CEO of Making Waves, Dag Honningsvåg, a serial entrepreneur who has headed multimillion dollar European tech companies and currently chairs numerous boards of tech companies; and Former CEO of Etisalat, Dumindra Ratnayaka, a pioneer in the mobile telco space and an active figure in the local Angel Investor ecosystem.
|Dumindra Ratnayaka
Some of the areas that will be covered include Lean Startup – the methodology embraced world over for developing businesses and products, utilizing the global startup ecosystem to go international, embarking on your startup journey, insights into what angel investors look for when deciding whether to finance products, and more.
This one-of-a-kind event is powered by StartupX Foundry, an up-and-coming player in the local ecosystem that, as a startup incubator, focuses on connecting Sri Lankan startups with the global startup ecosystem. It is supported by a number of partners, including the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) as the National Partner, Startup Sri Lanka as the Industry Partner, ReadMe as the Media Partner and Ticketslk as the Ticketing Partner.
|Pete Deemer
Tickets for the seminar are priced at Rs. 2,000 and can be purchased via Ticketslk, bank deposit or by visiting the StartupX Foundry office. For more information on ticket purchasing and on the event, please visit www.colombostartupseminar.com or simply search ‘Colombo Tech Startup Seminar 2017’ on Facebook to find the event page.
No comments
Post a Comment