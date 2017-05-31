Christell introduces PRP therapy

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:29:00 PM - 0 Comments
A non-surgical procedure proven to rejuvenate skin and hairThe Christell Skin Clinic in Colombo has introduced PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) therapy for skin and hair. This ground-breaking advancement in medicine is a non-operative treatment that helps to accelerate the normal process of renewal and healing, bringing a non-surgical alternative with natural results to rejuvenate the skin and hair.
Christell is a pioneering total skincare solutions clinic based in Colombo with Professor Ramani Arsecularatne at its helm. Educated in the US, UK, France and Japan, and a graduate of the Christine Valmy Institute in New York and Kimari International in Singapore, Professor Arsecularatne is an expert and pioneer in Sri Lanka’s beauty and hairdressing industry. She founded the Ramani Arsecularatne International Academy of Cosmetology (RAIAC) and has paved the way for qualified entrants to enter the field, thus improving both the scope and quality of skin care treatment in Sri Lanka.
Professor Arsecularatne founded Christell in 2014 with a team of cosmetic physicians, trained medical staff, and cosmetologists specializing in skin care, hair and beauty. PRP therapy is one of the most sought after treatments at Christell; it is a complex medical discovery, but works quite simply by injecting the client’s own blood platelets to the skin or scalp in order to eliminate the risk of adverse reactions to the treatment. PRP has been known to accelerate normal cell renewal and healing by stimulating collagen formation, revascularization and repair.
It can also be used as a natural filler to restore volume where necessary.
When PRP is injected to the skin it activates dermal fibroblasts which play a key role in maintaining skin integrity and youthfulness, accelerating the process of skin renewal by synthesizing cell renewal ingredients. The treatment is effective in treating wrinkles and improving texture, elasticity, volume and skin tone. It is particularly effective around the eye area for dark circles and under eye bags, and for fine lines on the skin. Patients have reported an 82% improvement in skin tone, 52% improvement in wrinkle appearance and an 87% improvement overall.
|Dr. Shanika Arsecularatne, Medical Director,
Christell Skin Clinic, administering
the Platelet Rich Plasma treatment to promote hair growth.
Christell also offers PRP therapy for various types of alopecia and hair loss. PRP Hair Restoration works for both men and women, and is generally considered a non-surgical and natural alternative medical procedure for hair loss and thinning.
Results will appear as early as the second week post-treatment, and Christell recommends a package of 3-4 treatments for best results. “We’re very pleased to be able to be one of the best clinics to perform this procedure and we use equipment and consumables from Regen labs Switzerland which is among the best in the world,” says Prof. Arsecularatne. “It’s completely safe because there’s no risk of allergy to the materials being injected. And because PRP is a rejuvenation treatment, it’s about encouraging the skin to renew itself so it doesn’t result in a fixed or unnatural look after the procedure. It’s simply encouraging your cells to heal faster to naturally rejuvenate your skin and hair.”
