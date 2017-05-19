Contemporary sari label Mulberry launches The Glamour Collection on Saturday, 20 May

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:12:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Mulberry Sari
Mulberry will unveil The Glamour Collection with an exhibition and sale on Saturday, 20 May at The Kingsbury Apartments on Bagatale Road. New additions to the label’s Elegance Collection introduced in December 2016 will also be available at the venue.
Mulberry is a label for contemporary woman seeking saris for casual and occasion wear. Mulberry’s seasonal collections are curated by sisters Nadira and Azra Abdul Cader; they launched the label in 2012 because their own search for affordable, contemporary and elegant saris in Colombo was often a difficult one. The two sisters began exploring the bazaars and design houses of other South Asian countries to handpick the best from what they found, and the Mulberry brand was launched. Over the years the label has become known for a tasteful selection of merchandise featuring saris and jewellery in on-trend colours and designs.
The Abdul Cader sisters say that they just want to make it easier for women to walk in and find exactly what they want. “Most of us don’t have time to visit several shops to find one sari. At Mulberry, we’ve already done the hard work for our clients and they can choose from a very carefully curated collection,” says Azra.
Mulberry’s fashion code is simple: contemporary elegance with an affordable price tag. The Glamour Collection will comprise of saris and jewellery that embody this spirit, with one of a kind pieces that will stand out during the upcoming wedding season. Each sari carries a distinctive appeal with varying textures, weaves and patterns. Customers may complete their outfit in one go by adding a statement piece of jewellery from the extensive collection on offer.
Pieces from the Elegance Collection will also be available at the venue, featuring a range of saris in silk, cotton, silk-cottons and raw silks. Nadira encourages anyone hoping to attend the show and sale on Saturday to have a peek at the collection on Mulberry’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/MulberryStyle .
“The Elegance Collection was an immediate hit when we launched it in December, and we’re guessing that The Glamour Collection will be snapped up pretty quickly too,” she says.
The Glamour Collection show and sale will be open to all on Saturday, 20 May from 10 am to 6 pm at Windsor Room, 4th Floor, The Kingsbury Apartments, 1, Bagatalle Road, Colombo 03.
