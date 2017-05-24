Kirusa & zMessenger Launch StarFriends Voice Service With Mobitel Sri Lanka

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 7:02:00 PM - 0 Comments
|StarFriends Voice Service
Connecting with Celebrities via Voice over Mobitel Network, Sri Lanka
Kirusa, a global leader in providing telecom and social media solutions, announced today the launch of StarFriends Voice Service, in partnership with zMessenger, Sri Lanka's pioneering leader in mobile marketing and entertainment solutions, and Mobitel, the national mobile service provider in Sri Lanka.
Kirusa is enabling zMessenger's premium celebrity content service, StarFriends, via its InstaVoice platform, to bring voice capabilities that allow stars to record their voice messages and send to their fans.
With the launch of this service, Mobitel users in Sri Lanka can now follow their favorite celebs’ voice blogs. Users can subscribe to the service by sending an SMS in the format Star’s name + V to 2468 (e.g. RoshanV to 2468).
From celeb-to-fans, StarFriends Voice Service provides a seamless flow of messages. Using the unique voice update feature of the service, celebrities express their emotions and share their joyous and challenging moments. The voice messages are delivered instantly to fans, creating a ‘Voice Twitter’ experience.
Actress Yureni Noshika, singer Raini Charuka, musician Lahiru Perera, and actor Roshan Ranawana are some of the eminent personalities with whom fans will be able to connect with via the StarFriends Voice Service. More celebs are expected to join the platform shortly.
Commenting on the launch of the service, Mr. Isuru Dissanayaka Senior General Manager, Marketing of Mobitel Sri Lanka said, “It is indeed a delight for Mobitel to enter into this partnership with Kirusa and to be able to offer our customers this unique service here in Sri Lanka. At Mobitel, we constantly strive to increase the value offerings to our customers, and I am confident that adding the dimension of voice to celeb messages will bring the celebrities closer to their fans and give our customers this unique experience.”
Ms. Jayomi Lokuliyana, CEO and Co-Founder at zMessenger said, “The communication between celebrities and their fans takes several forms. In StarFriends Voice service the control remains with the celebrity. However, the fans are also empowered, to connect, respond and engage with them. This makes it a unique connect, and a very personal mode of communication begins to take shape between celebrities and their fans. It is indeed an engaging and innovative service”.
Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO of Kirusa said, “We are delighted to bring Kirusa’s InstaVoice Channels service to Sri Lanka in partnership with Mobitel and zMessenger. With incredible successes in Africa, Latin America and now Sri Lanka, InstaVoice Channels has been adopted by hundreds of celebrities and millions of fans.”
Kirusa is enabling zMessenger's premium celebrity content service, StarFriends, via its InstaVoice platform, to bring voice capabilities that allow stars to record their voice messages and send to their fans.
With the launch of this service, Mobitel users in Sri Lanka can now follow their favorite celebs’ voice blogs. Users can subscribe to the service by sending an SMS in the format Star’s name + V to 2468 (e.g. RoshanV to 2468).
From celeb-to-fans, StarFriends Voice Service provides a seamless flow of messages. Using the unique voice update feature of the service, celebrities express their emotions and share their joyous and challenging moments. The voice messages are delivered instantly to fans, creating a ‘Voice Twitter’ experience.
Actress Yureni Noshika, singer Raini Charuka, musician Lahiru Perera, and actor Roshan Ranawana are some of the eminent personalities with whom fans will be able to connect with via the StarFriends Voice Service. More celebs are expected to join the platform shortly.
Commenting on the launch of the service, Mr. Isuru Dissanayaka Senior General Manager, Marketing of Mobitel Sri Lanka said, “It is indeed a delight for Mobitel to enter into this partnership with Kirusa and to be able to offer our customers this unique service here in Sri Lanka. At Mobitel, we constantly strive to increase the value offerings to our customers, and I am confident that adding the dimension of voice to celeb messages will bring the celebrities closer to their fans and give our customers this unique experience.”
Ms. Jayomi Lokuliyana, CEO and Co-Founder at zMessenger said, “The communication between celebrities and their fans takes several forms. In StarFriends Voice service the control remains with the celebrity. However, the fans are also empowered, to connect, respond and engage with them. This makes it a unique connect, and a very personal mode of communication begins to take shape between celebrities and their fans. It is indeed an engaging and innovative service”.
Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO of Kirusa said, “We are delighted to bring Kirusa’s InstaVoice Channels service to Sri Lanka in partnership with Mobitel and zMessenger. With incredible successes in Africa, Latin America and now Sri Lanka, InstaVoice Channels has been adopted by hundreds of celebrities and millions of fans.”
About Mobitel (Pvt) LtdMobitel is Sri Lanka’s National Mobile Service Provider and a fully-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka Telecom. The company offers mobile telephony services, high-speed broadband, Enterprise Solutions, IDD services and a host of Value Added Services. Mobitel was the pioneer in South Asia to launch a Super 3.5G network, to successfully demonstrate HSPA + MIMO technology and successfully trial 4G-LTE and 4.5G-LTE Advanced Pro technology. The introduction of Dual Carrier HSPA+ technology and 4G-LTE service makes Mobitel’s broadband speeds the fastest in the country. Fuelling over the USD 600mn worth of investments to-date, Mobitel has shaped the ICT landscape, experiencing exciting growth – poised to lead the industry into its next phase of development. A growing customer base stands testament to Mobitel’s strong focus laid on customer centricity, emulating its credo of "We Care. Always." For more information, visit www.mobitel.lk or dial 1717 to reach the Customer Care Hotline. About zMessenger
zMessenger is the pioneering leader in Digital Marketing and Digital Content, providing a broad range of solutions in strategy and digital technology that helps businesses and brands redefine how they communicate and serve connected customers. We offer complete, integrated digital business and technology services – digital marketing, mobility, and analytics to deliver tangible results for both the real and virtual worlds.
About Kirusa
Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice® Channels that offers contents celebrity and sports news, live updates, educational content, etc. that subscribers can choose from. The company also offers InstaVoice Ring™, myGenie™ & a host of mobile marketing solutions, which are provided in partnership with over 40 mobile carriers in Africa, India, LatAm, and the Middle East, as well as via the app stores for iOS, Android & Windows. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls/messages a month. Kirusa solutions are being used by over 100 Million mobile users in four continents every month. Kirusa has been recognized as one of Top 20 most promising technology companies by Silicon India and one of Top 25 emerging technology companies by Smart Techie magazine. The InstaVoice app won first prize at NJTC Mobile Apps Forum. Informa selected InstaVoice as a finalist for the Best App in Africa. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa, Inc. For more information, visit: www.kirusa.com
No comments
Post a Comment