EFL strengthens international management team

|Steve Dearnley
Industry veterans join board as Independent Directors
Leading logistics provider EFL announced the appointment of three new Independent Directors to its international board as part of its ongoing efforts to add international expertise to its management team. Ram Menen, Stephen Dearnley and Mike Sherman joined as Independent Directors to the Board led by Founder and President Hanif Yusoof.
All three Directors carry with them a wealth of experience having led and grown international brands for over three decades. In their new roles, they will guide EFL’s global expansion strategy as the company establishes itself as Sri Lanka’s first international logistics brand.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Ram, Steve and Mike to the EFL team. They each come from a different area of supply chain and their collective insights and knowledge will drive EFL towards the next stage of our ambitious plans. Their appointments are in line with our efforts to keep raising the bar towards developing innovative solutions and becoming more technology enabled,” said Hanif Yusoof.
|Ram Menen
Among the most respected and leading personalities in the Asian region, Steve Dearnley carries with him more than 35 years’ experience in freight and logistics. Prior to retiring in 2011, he was the CEO for DB Schenker Asia Pacific.
Ram Menen is among a few icons in the modern air cargo industry. Widely recognized and admired, he was the cornerstone of building Emirates as the world largest cargo carrier during three decades at the airline. He retired in 2013 with his last role as Divisional Senior Vice President - Cargo.
With over 40 years of experience, Mike Sherman has worked with some of the largest retail brands such as Limited Brands, Abercrombie & Fitch and Sony. He has held leadership positions in both financial management and supply chain operations and last served as VP Transportation and Trade Compliance at Abercrombie & Fitch before retiring in 2017.
EFL first ventured overseas in 1993 going into Bangladesh and since then has established over 55 offices in strategic locations across the globe. This announcement follows the appointment of Peter Larsen last year as Chief Operating Officer to head all overseas expansions.
|Mike Sherman
S. Senthilnathan CEO added “Over the years, we have worked with Ram, Steve and Mike in their various roles and seen them transform companies and make them global brands. We are excited to have them on board and engage with them at this significant time in our journey.”
EFL is a prominent logistics company and one of the largest freight forwarders in Asia, with operations in 18 countries and business in four continents. It is a member of Expolanka Holdings PLC and now a part of the larger SG Holdings Group, a leading logistics group in Japan.
