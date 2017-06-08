Restyled Vitamin E Moisture Cream for 48-hour hydration

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 7:27:00 PM - 0 Comments
|The Body Shop’s best-selling 48 hour Vitamin E Moisture Cream,
with 100% natural origin hyaluronic acid and wheatgerm oil
to ward off dryness and evoke a fresh glow
The Body Shop reveals limited time offer
The Body Shop’s best-selling Vitamin E Moisture Cream is now available in a limited edition jar designed by legendary fashion print designers Eley Kishimoto. 40 years since it was first introduced, the 48-hour Vitamin E Moisture Cream remains a best-seller in The Body Shop product arsenal, with figures suggesting that one sells every 18 seconds. The product uses Vitamin E boosted by 100% natural origin hyaluronic acid and can be used on any skin type.
Eley Kishimoto has dressed up Vitamin E for 2017 with an exclusive new graphic look inspired by the vibrant pops of pink springing up in the new season’s catwalks. The London-based designer duo has a passion for pairing bold patterns with slow fashion and sustainable living making them an ideal fit for The Body Shop’s ethical fashion philosophy. Their work has graced the catwalks of designers such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, and Alexander McQueen. They said of their partnership, “We admire the company’s ethical approach to product development and respect that it’s not just for the hype they've been doing this for many, many years!”
|The Body Shop’s Vitamin E Moisture Cream available in
limited edition jars, designed by renowned fashion
print designers Eley Kishimoto
The SS17 Limited Edition Vitamin E Moisture Cream comes in a bespoke on-trend print inspired by the season’s catwalks. Eley Kishimoto plays with the letter ‘E’ as a visual motif; they also drew inspiration from the 3D chemical structure of Vitamin E molecules, using circles to represent the atoms and the lines to represent bonds. These simple geometric elements have been used to restyle the iconic Vitamin E packaging for a fresh, fun and graphic look.
Inside, the Vitamin E formula is as potently moisturizing as ever. This lightweight and easily absorbed facial moisturizer locks in moisture for 48-hour hydration. Formulated with Vitamin E, 100% natural origin hyaluronic acid, and wheatgerm oil, it wards off dryness and brings back a fresh glow to plumped skin. The hyaluronic acid is made from fermented and purified wheat stalks salvaged from the French wheat grain harvest; when used in the cream, this acid generates a film on top of the natural skin barrier to creating a reservoir on and within the skin surface and retains moisture for up to 48 hours.
The Limited Edition Vitamin E moisture cream can be purchased at the flagship Body Shop store on Bagatale Road and Odel, Alexandra Place.
About The Body Shop:
The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘enrich, not exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable.
No comments
Post a Comment