John Keells Properties retains bullish streak on real estate with new residential development TRI-ZEN

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:22:00 PM - 0 Comments
|architectural rendering of John Keells Holding’s
proposed development – TRI-ZEN
Connecting the dots between peace of mind, life in the city and livable space, John Keells Properties announced the launch of ‘TRI-ZEN’, a new residential property on Union Place. These smart living spaces in the heart of Colombo are for women and men on the go in the city; a stone’s throw from its many business hubs, yet designed for comfort and style. The project is expected to be completed by 2023 and is currently open for sales.
John Keells Properties leads the charge on the property development and real estate sector in Sri Lanka, with a significant portfolio of real estate in Colombo and the suburbs. The company’s most recent acquisition is a property on Vauxhall Street valued at Rs 4.2 Billion.
Recently the company led and successfully completed the design and construction of two landmark residential properties in Colombo - OnThree20 on Union Place and 7th Sense on Gregory’s Road. It is also the property developer transforming Colombo’s cityscape with Cinnamon Life, the ongoing Integrated Resort bordering the Beira Lake.
TRI-ZEN is John Keells Properties’ newest project focusing on metropolitan spaces that cater to the needs of Colombo’s growing class of working elite. From Union Place, TRI-ZEN’s residents will have immediate access to the city’s best hospitals, restaurants, schools, hotels, shopping malls and more. Moreover, its central location takes hours spent in traffic out of the equation-which means residents can luxuriate in the extra time freed up every day to spend time with family and friends.
TRI-ZEN’s apartments are based on smart design principles to maximize space and comfort, and this efficient design allows these apartments to be affordably priced. Common open spaces are a key design feature throughout the property; the perfect spaces for conversation, relaxation and contemplation. This project is designed for both solitude and company- stay in on a Sunday and enjoy the city’s drowsy reverie, or go out on a Friday night to one of the many cafes, bistros and restaurants situated only minutes away.
“TRI-ZEN meets and exceeds the expectations on location, style and comfort. When we designed this complex, we dedicated a lot of resources to understanding the market - to analyze customer needs and wants,” noted Suresh Rajendra, President of the John Keells Property Group. He also added, “Colombo is changing, and with it our clients’ lifestyles and tastes are changing. We’re responding to this by really thinking about how we can redefine what it means to live well in Colombo. So this is an exciting project for us, as we strengthen our metropolitan property portfolio by creating eminently livable spaces for our clients.”
For further information on the TRI-ZEN project, please contact the customer relations team on +94-112-000294 or email info@trizen.lk
No comments
Post a Comment